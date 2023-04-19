ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 27,547 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

