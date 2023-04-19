ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 21,319 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,089 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

