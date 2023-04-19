ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,987 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $38,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

