ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 90,629 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,629 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $35,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.