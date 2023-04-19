Profund Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 622,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $560.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

