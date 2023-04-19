Profund Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $372.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.68 and a 200 day moving average of $325.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.