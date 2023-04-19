Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $138.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

