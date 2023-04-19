Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 81,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Williams Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,746,000 after purchasing an additional 251,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

