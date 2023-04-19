Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

