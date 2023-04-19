Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,443 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

