Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

