Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST opened at $362.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.53. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $377.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

