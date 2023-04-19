Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

