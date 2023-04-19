Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.32, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

