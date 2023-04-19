Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 12,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

