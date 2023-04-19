Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

