Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 225.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

