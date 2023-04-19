Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,304 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $125.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

