Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 21,573 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 22.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 260.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Infosys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
