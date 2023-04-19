Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.14. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 635 shares traded.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.