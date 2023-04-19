Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,563 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,834,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 25,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,019. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $671.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

