Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,300,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,875,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

