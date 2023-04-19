Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.94. The company has a market capitalization of $282.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.