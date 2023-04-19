Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.71. 282,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

