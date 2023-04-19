Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ES traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. 416,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

