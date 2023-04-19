Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.24. 40,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,609. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.