Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 156,862 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,862 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,348 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 261,683 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

