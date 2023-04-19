PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $592,918.79 and $4,984.72 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00321665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,228,930 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

