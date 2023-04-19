Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PMP opened at GBX 490.75 ($6.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. Portmeirion Group has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.43.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

