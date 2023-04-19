Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Bank of America

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.64.

POOL opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.40. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

