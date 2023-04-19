POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.90

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
POET Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
See Also
