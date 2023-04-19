Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.98 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.