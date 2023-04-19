Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

