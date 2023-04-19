Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.