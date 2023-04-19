Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $319.00 at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $319.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PXD opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average is $228.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
