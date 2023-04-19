Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.19. Pier 1 Imports shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 92,500 shares traded.
Pier 1 Imports Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
