PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in March

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.