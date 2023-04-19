Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.