Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

PSX stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.