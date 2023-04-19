Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 678,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,165. The company has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

