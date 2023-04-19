Peter George Buys 250,000 Shares of Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) Stock

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG – Get Rating) insider Peter George acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,422.82).

Retail Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Retail Food Group Company Profile

Retail Food Group Limited, a food and beverage company, engages in the management of a multi-brand retail food and beverage franchise in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bakery/Café, QSR, Coffee Retail, and Di Bella Coffee. It is also involved in the ownership of the intellectual property; development and management of coffee roasting facilities; and the wholesale supply of coffee and allied products under the Di Bella Coffee brand.

