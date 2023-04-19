PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PRT opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,403,073 shares in the company, valued at $41,981,877.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 117,200 shares of company stock valued at $850,318 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

