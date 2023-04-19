Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.43. Approximately 464,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 742,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Perion Network Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.