Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 5%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.43. Approximately 464,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 742,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Perion Network Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.07 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

