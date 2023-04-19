PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

