PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 216,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection Trading Down 3.9 %

CNXN stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 32,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $732.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.28 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $180,883.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,064 shares of company stock worth $498,499 over the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

