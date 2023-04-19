Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39.99 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $968.52 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

