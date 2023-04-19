Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
