Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,846 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.39. 1,035,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,789. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

