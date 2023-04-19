Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart Stock Performance

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 345,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

