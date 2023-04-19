Palladiem LLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980,057 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,803 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 657,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 6,637,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,646,863. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

